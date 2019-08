× Investigation underway after burglary at COA Youth and Family Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a burglary that happened early Tuesday morning, Aug. 13 at the COA Youth and Family Center on the city’s north side.

Police say around 2 a.m. four suspects broke into the building near 24th and Burleigh.

There’s no word on what, if anything, was stolen.

Police are reviewing surveillance video.