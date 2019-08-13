Task force envisions wedding garden, classrooms, farm-to-table restaurant at Domes, for $66M over 10 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13 could provide a clearer answer than we've seen in years as it relates to the future of the Mitchell Park Domes.

Over the years, several options have been considered, including demolition of the Domes and even an adventure park, but the Domes Task Force proposed something else -- a recommendation to re-vamp the Domes, while still keeping the park true to its original purpose.

"All three of the Domes will be rehabilitated," said William Lynch, Domes Task Force chairman. "We're making the Domes more than just a place to see pretty plants."

The vision was outlined in a 160-page business and design plan, one that Lynch said would include an outdoor wedding garden, classrooms, and a farm-to-table restaurant.

"It's a broad-based re-envisioning of Mitchell Park and the Domes for the next 50 years," said Lynch.

So what's the cost?

"$66 million in capital cost over a 10-year period," Lynch said.

Lynch said $13.5 million would come from county-issued bonds, another $13.5 million from private funding, and the rest from various sources.

"Using historic preservation tax credits, new market tax credits, and opportunity zone investing," said Lynch.

Lynch, who's been involved in the project since 2016, said the cost has drawn some pushback from critics.

"The main criticism I've heard is not a criticism of what we're proposing, but a, 'We can't do it' response, or, 'It's too expensive'," said Lynch.

Still, Lynch said he believes the possibilities for future generations will outweigh any initial expenses.

If passed, the recommendation would next go to the Parks, Energy, and Environment Committee on Sept. 10, and then to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in late September.