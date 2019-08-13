× Police investigate report of attack on comedian Andy Dick

NEW ORLEANS — Comedian Andy Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter. City police say they’re investigating “a possible assault involving an individual identified as Andy Dick.”

Dick tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that someone punched him early Saturday, knocking him out for 15 minutes.

The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show “NewsRadio.” He was performing at a nightspot before the alleged assault.

Dick says an ambulance took him to a hospital, where he was observed for what he described as a “possible brain bleed.”

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says the performer didn’t have any reason to expect to be attacked. He says he was “flabbergasted” by what happened.

State police haven’t made any arrests.