Police: Shots fired as woman was robbed while trying to sell phone through 'Offer Up'

MILWAUKEE — Shots were fired near 38th Street and Florist Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13, as a woman tried to sell her phone to an individual through “Offer Up.”

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police said as officers investigated at the scene, the woman approached and claimed she was robbed while trying to sell her phone.

Two homes were struck by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

An investigation was underway into the circumstances surrounding this incident, and police were seeking the shooter.