× Special election: Scott Spiker defeats Patty Doherty to replace retired Alderman Terry Witkowski

MILWAUKEE — Scott Spiker won the special election Tuesday, Aug. 13 to replace retired Alderman Terry Witkowski in Milwaukee’s 13th Aldermanic District.

Spiker defeated Patty Doherty.

Officials with the City of Milwaukee Election Commission noted the election results aren’t final until the provisional ballots are tabulated, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16, and the official canvass is completed.

According to the Election Commission, there were 3,298 ballots cast, and Spiker received 1,865 votes (56%), while Doherty received 1,427 votes (43%).

Alderman Witkowski retired in May.