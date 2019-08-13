‘Everybody was in shock:’ State patrol releases drone video of deadly I-41/94 semi crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- For the first time Tuesday, Aug. 13 we're seeing the aftermath of a deadly semi crash on I-41/94 in Racine. The crash on June 19 shut down the interstate for hours after one semi plunged to the ground below.

"Everything was burnt and crisp," said Devontre Thomas, neighbor. "It was nothing but darkness."

New drone video and pictures released by the Wisconsin State Patrol offered a chilling birds-eye view of the crash.

"The smoke was so deep, you could probably see it a good three miles away," said Thomas.

Sheriff's officials said the driver of a southbound semi trailer changed lanes, over-corrected, and crashed into the concrete median barrier. That force pushed it into the northbound lanes, and caused three vehicles to crash. The driver of a northbound semi, trying to avoid the crash ahead, swerved and went over the freeway wall. The semi burst into flames.

Jeffrey Johnson and Kenneth Rogers were killed.

"Everybody was in shock, because you couldn't believe what you were seeing," said Thomas. "Was it really happening like that?"

New witness statements revealed the madness. One person said they saw a semi turned sideways, and then a ball of flames. Another said they said a semi traveling southbound, and "a second later, there was an explosion and fire."

"It was sad," said Thomas. "Everybody has to drive safe and stay attentive. It's dangerous up there."

The two semi truck drivers died in the fire. Other people who were inside the cars involved survived.

