× ‘The One With The Anniversary:’ ‘Friends’ comes to the big screen 25 years later

MILWAUKEE — Attention “Friends” fans: You can watch the beloved sitcom on the big screen Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2 in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

According to Fathom Events, fall 2019 marks first time the show about love, and sex, and careers, and a time in life when everything was possible will be shown in theaters.

The following episodes will be shown on the big screen as part of this celebration event, dubbed “Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary:”

Pilot-ReDo

The One With The Black Out

The One With The Birth

The One Where Ross Finds Out

The One With The Prom Video

The One Where No One’s Ready

The One With The Morning After

The One With The Embryos

The One With Chandler In A Box

The One With Ross’ Wedding-Part 2

The One Where Everyone Finds Out

The One Where Ross Got High

There will be four episodes each night.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 16!

CLICK HERE to learn more.