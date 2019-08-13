Video: YouTube phenom dunks on Mount Pleasant officer during friendly game

MOUNT PLEASANT — Tristan Jass is a YouTube phenom who was raised in Kenosha and now has more than 915,000 subscribers. Jass posted on Saturday, Aug. 10 a video which shows him playing a friendly game of “King of the Court” with some officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

At one point in the game (shown above), Jass was behind in the scoring to a couple of the officers. But that changed during one sequence (which starts around 7:30 into the video). The entire clipped has racked up more than 400,000 views on YouTube as of Tuesday, Aug. 13.

According to Jass’ bio, he joined YouTube a little more than five years ago — and has already racked up more than 89 million views on his videos. Jass says he uploads videos every Monday, Wednesday and Friday around 7 p.m. You can also find Jass on Instagram.