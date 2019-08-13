Woman finds lost Elmo on highway, takes photos of his daily adventures

BURLINGTON — A Burlington woman is looking to reunite a lost Elmo plush with its rightful owner. Meantime, she’s taking him on adventures and documenting them all.

On Friday, Aug. 9 Francie Rose said she spotted Elmo on the south side of Highway 142 — just east of Richard Bong State Park.

“I literally turned around and rescued Elmo hoping to get him to his rightful owner,” Francie said in the post.

Francie rushed to scoop Elmo up and belted him in the backseat.

Those on Facebook were quick to share the post in an effort to help Elmo get home, some saying a child may have thrown it out the window and “mom and dad have no idea” — others praised Francie for saving Elmo and called her an “awesome human.”

As of Tuesday, Aug. 12 nobody has come forward to claim him. However, Francie has made sure Elmo is still enjoying the end of summer, albeit without his family.

Monday, Aug. 11 Elmo enjoyed some reading!

It looks like Francie got Elmo some chocolate milk!

On Tuesday, Aug. 12 Elmo indulged in some Chick-fil-A — yum!

Francie is hopeful Elmo’s owner will be found. If not, Francie says he will be going to Knapp Elementary School in Racine, where she is a teacher.