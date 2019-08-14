4th annual Gourmet Food Truck Festival ‘hosts 28 local and regional vendors for 2-day extravaganza’

MILWAUKEE -- The Gourmet Food Truck Festival is happening this weekend at the Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery in Kohler. Sandy Leske and Thomas Nye join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Gourmet Food Truck Festival (website)

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery Food Truck Festival is a two-day showcase of Wisconsin’s top food truck vendors. Thousands of visitors will enjoy the showcase of gourmet cuisine, handmade sweets and food truck favorites with an array of wine, beer and beverages for purchase.

In its first year, The Blind Horse Gourmet Food Truck Festival started out with a mere six trucks and has now blossomed into the largest display of food trucks in the state. This year’s festival is set to host an unprecedented line-up of 28 food trucks and vendors.

New this year is the The Blind Horse Ice Wine Martini Tent featuring craft martinis made with the new award-winning Blind Horse Ice Wine –a Bronze Medalist at the 2018 Finger Lakes Wine Competition. The Blind Horse Patio kitchen will be serving gourmet pizzas and new brisket tacos. Blind Horse wine can be found in The Winery, on The Patio and in tents throughout the property. Attendees of all ages will be entertained with face painting by Above & Beyond Children’s Museum and live music from Noon to 4pm daily featuring the Beer Belly Idols on Saturday and H2-OH on Sunday all while enjoying the scenic property. Free admission. Open to the public.