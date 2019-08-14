‘Creative and engaging:’ A brand new club has opened up in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A brand new club has opened up in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Walker's Point to check out NorthSouth Club.

About NorthSouth Club (website)

What began as a painting bar in Milwaukee’s Third Ward has become an exciting group of activity bars revolutionizing the ordinary night out. Bars & Recreation venues include Splash Studio , Nine Below , AXE MKE and now NorthSouth Club.

The hallmark of a Bars & Recreation venue is an activity that ranges from creative and engaging, to exciting and competitive.

As proud citizens of Brew City, there is one more element that is of the utmost importance at every Bars & Recreation location: a fully-stocked bar. This is Wisconsin, after all.

Located in Milwaukee's vibrant Walker's Point, NorthSouth Club is ready to help make your next date night, life celebration, or corporate event an adventure. Welcome to where the northern woods meet the sandy shores, NorthSouth Club.