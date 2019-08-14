Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Google will now pay you if the price of your airfare drops!

Google has several new features to try including a way to search for podcasts and a new way to navigate using Google Maps, but the most compelling new feature is a "flight price guarantee" that refunds you the difference if the price of your flight goes down after you book!

Podcasts are now in Google Search

Are you listening to podcasts? Plenty of people are still discovering them, but now Google can help you find them!

You can now search for a topic along with the word 'podcasts' and Google will show you relevant episodes.

Google isn’t just looking at titles and descriptions, its computers are listening to what’s being said inside shows so you can find even the most obscure mentions of things you're interested in.

Don't forget to listen to my podcast, Rich on Tech!

Google Maps Live View

Google's has a new way to navigate on Maps using augmented reality. Find it by using Google Maps for walking directions. Then, instead of hitting "start," choose the button for "Start AR."

You’ll only see it if your phone supports the feature, but many of the recent Apple and Android models do. Suddenly, you’ll see your directions superimposed on the real world around you, making it easier than ever to find your way!

Google Travel Refunds

If you’re booking a flight this fall, you might want to start your search on Google Travel!

Google now has a "flight price guarantee" which means if you book a flight through their site and the price drops, Google will refund you the difference. Google is doing this because it's so confident that its algorithms can predict when a flight is at its lowest price.

You’ll see a little badge when a flight qualifies for the guarantee.

The feature is available for a limited time on select flights booked by September 2 for travel through November 24.

Google is likely testing this feature and if it works well, we might see it stick around longer!