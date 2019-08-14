‘I love adventure:’ Breakout Games hid $2K in Riverwest, drawing a crowd to Kilbourn Reservoir Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of people descended upon Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood Wednesday, Aug. 14 in search of hidden treasure. Twenty $100 bills were hidden in Kilbourn Reservoir Park.

Brookfield's Breakout Games put on the event, hiding $2,000 throughout the area. People were given clues, and then, there was a mad dash to find the money.

Finding the hidden treasure was harder than it seemed for Anastasia Goeman and Jackie Maldonado.

"I don't want to go in there," said Goeman.

They were joined by hundreds of strangers in search of $2,000.

"I used to geocache all the time because I love adventure and I like to be outside," said Goeman. "It just kind of gives you a break from their boring job."

Twenty $100 bills were hidden throughout the park, and each of the participants signed up for the Breakout Games event -- given special coordinates every half-hour before the mad dash for the hidden cash.

"It's like...woo!" said Demar McGhee. "Just rushing. Just like, some kind of adrenaline."

For some, it was all about the money. Others said it was more about the adventure.

"The money would be nice, but I think it's the challenge of trying to find it," said Jayla Bolton.

Everyone had their own ideas of what they would do with the treasure.

"Save it," said Bolton. "I'm not a spender.

"I would probably give it to my mom," said McGhee.

"Either bills or a vacation," said Goeman.