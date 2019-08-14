Medical examiner: At current pace, OD deaths in Milwaukee County could reach 423 by year’s end

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted about a disturbing trend on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14.

Officials say if the current pace continues, by the end of the year Milwaukee County could see 423 overdose deaths.

The medical examiner’s office has been extremely busy this year. It is punctuated by weekends like the one seen at the end of July — when their techs were investigating at least 14 apparent drug overdose deaths in a single weekend.

When FOX6 News spoke with Sara Schreiber of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on July 29, she indicated the spike in overdose deaths at that time had been taxing their limited resources.

“The fact that this office was receiving calls, multiple calls within an hour, five in under five hours of time, three in under an hour of time — it’s very busy,” said Schreiber.

Schreiber said the staff was concerned the number of overdose deaths would continue to rise.