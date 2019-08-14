Milwaukee man accused of twice choking 11-year-old girl in his care: ‘She felt scared’

MILWAUKEE — A 49-year-old Milwaukee man faces two charges of strangulation and suffocation for allegedly choking an 11-year-old girl in his care on two separate occasions. The accused is Tomara Pulliam.

According to the criminal complaint, the 11-year-old reported on Jan. 11 that Pulliam “was upset that she had not cleaned up” after he asked her to on Jan. 1. She described Pulliam as “grabbing her throat with his left hand and squeezing.” The girl told authorities she “guessed the squeezing lasted for a minute.”

The complaint indicates a second incident happened on April 4. This time, the girl indicated Pulliam “was mad because she had been missing some homework assignments.” The complaint says the girl said Pulliam “used both hands to squeeze her neck and she stated that she felt as if she couldn’t breathe.” The girl told authorities “the squeezing caused pain to go ‘through her body.'” She said “she felt scared after the incident.”

Both incidents reportedly happened at Pulliam’s residence.

Pulliam is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Aug. 14.