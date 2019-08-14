MPD: Officer shoots, wounds armed man after foot pursuit near 21st and Townsend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a nonfatal officer-involved shooting that happened near 21st and Townsend around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson said in a news conference that officers were dispatched to the neighborhood for a Shot Spotter alert. While on the scene, they spotted a man in a yard with an object in his hand. That man fled from officers and a foot pursuit was underway.

Brunson said at some point during that pursuit, the man turned toward officers armed with a firearm. Officers gave commands for the individual to drop the gun and the suspect refused. An officer fired his service weapon and struck the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.

Brunson said the suspect is a 29-year-old man. Again, he suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

The officer who fired his weapon is 31 years old — and has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for 13 years. He is being placed on administrative duty — which is standard procedure.

The Milwaukee Police Department’s homicide division will be investigating this incident as the suspect’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Milwaukee police say a community briefing about this incident will be released to the public in approximately 45 days.