MPD seeks 2 suspects who beat victim, used stolen credit card near 90th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are searching for two strong armed robbery suspects.

Surveillance captured the man and woman using a stolen credit card at a business near 90th and Thurston back on Aug. 3.

Police say one of them beat a victim and stole their wallet before using their credit card.

Police describe one suspect as a male, black, 30-35 years of age, standing 5'10-6’0, weighing 170 pounds with a short Afro and goatee. He was last seen wearing a green work shirt with the sleeves rolled up, black pants and black and white Air Jordan tennis shoes.

Police describe the second suspect as a female, white, 25-35 years of age, standing 5'4" tall, with brown hair with blonde tips. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word "warning" written in pink and black stretch pants with pink writing down the leg.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.