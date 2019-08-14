Police: Man killed in crash was attempting to ram woman’s vehicle in domestic violence incident

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man died after crashing his SUV into a utility pole in Arlington, Texas Tuesday evening, Aug. 13.

Police said it happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Division Street near N. Cooper Street.

Police said two SUVs were involved in the incident.

There were two women and a teenager in the other SUV. One woman from the SUV went to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe that the crash was the result of a domestic situation between the man and one of the women in the SUV.

Detectives said it appeared the man was following the women and attempted to ram her vehicle several times while traveling eastbound on W. Division Street.

The man lost control and struck a utility pole on the south side of the street.

It was believed the man and one of the women had been in a relationship and lived together.

All lanes of W. Division Street were temporarily closed until the conclusion of the scene investigation.