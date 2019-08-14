Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit that started in Greenfield; driver and passenger were gone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A vehicle stolen out of Milwaukee was recovered early Wednesday, Aug. 14 -- but the driver and passenger were not present when officers found the vehicle in Milwaukee after a pursuit that started in Greenfield.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Greenfield police attempted to stop a vehicle that had license plates that didn't match the vehicle the plates were registered to -- near 84th Street and Layton Avenue/Forest Home Avenue -- a busy spot during rush hour. Caliph Muab'el said safety and bad drivers are always on his mind.

"It's definitely a problem, because I drive on these streets every single day," said Muab'el.

The driver did not stop -- fleeing onto I-894 eastbound.

Officers pursued the vehicle, with a driver and passenger inside. The driver turned south onto I-94, headed toward the airport. Eventually, the vehicle exited the freeway south of the airport.

Greenfield police attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, which spun out, and then, using the northbound I-94 off-ramp, the driver re-entered the freeway, driving in the wrong direction. The driver then made a U-turn to go northbound on I-94 toward Milwaukee.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle.

Greenfield police contacted Milwaukee police, and officers were notified that the vehicle was last seen exiting the freeway at the Fond du Lac Ave/McKinley exit, headed westbound.

A citizen tip helped officers locate the vehicle near 32nd and Auer, but the driver and passenger were gone.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"Often, too many times, that's not the case," said Muab'el. "There are women and children. There are families, and there are innocent lives and innocent bystanders that don't deserve to have their lives ended abruptly, and that's not right."

Police said an investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Milwaukee.