Recognize him? Racine police look to identify shooting, burglary suspect near 11th and Center Streets

RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused in an attempted burglary near 11th and Center Streets.
According to police, a victim was shot during the incident on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Police describe the suspect as a male, black, 25-30 years old, with an average build.
Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos is asked to contact Investigator Ortiz with the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7788 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
