Secret to happy marriage? Couple matches outfits for 7 decades

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s one thing to match on your wedding day, but it’s another to match for 68 years. That’s what Francis and Rosemary Klontz have been doing for seven decades — and they sing, too!

Every note they sing and every outfit they wear is perfectly harmonized.

“My mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school — well, I picked them out — and we’ve been matching ever since,” Rosemary Klontz said.

Francis and Rosemary Klontz met in junior high in Auburn, Washington.

“And I thought she was the cutest little thing,” Francis Klontz said. “By the time we were seniors, we started going together.”

Married for 68 years in September, Francis Klontz said he knows the phrase, “Happy wife, happy life” all too well — letting his bride of more than a half-century pick his outfits every day.

“She just lays it out for me, and I don’t have to worry about a thing!” Francis Klontz said.

While it’s obvious they are in-tune with each other vocally, when asked what the secret to a happy marriage is, this duet was very much in sync.

“Jesus first, others second, you last,” said Rosemary Klontz. “That’s the way you spell JOY. Jesus, and others, and you — what a wonderful way to spell joy!”

The “singing chaplains” perform at their church, hospitals, and even just around the house. It’s a pitch-perfect match made in heaven.