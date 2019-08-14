Tangy, flavorful, healthy: A healthy dish you can make at home in 20 minutes

MILWAUKEE -- Tangy, flavorful, and healthy! Those are just some of the ways to describe today's Dining with Duria dish.

Paleo Chicken Piccata

Courtesy: Noshtastic

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breasts (butterflied, skinless and boneless)
  • ½ cup almond flour
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • ¾ cup chicken stock or broth
  • 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ cup capers, rinsed in cold water
  • 1 tbsp tapioca or arrowroot starch (you can use cornstarch if you don’t have either)
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped for garnish (optional)
  • Lemons, thinly sliced for garnish

Directions:

  1. Butterfly chicken breasts by cutting them in half lengthways.
  2. On a flat plate, mix together almond flour, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper.
  3. Put the butterflied chicken pieces into the seasoned flour mixture and pat down to get it to coat each side evenly.
  4. Add 1 tbsp oil to a nonstick pan and heat chicken over medium-high heat. Cook chicken for 4-6 minutes per side, or until it’s fully cooked all the way through.
  5. Remove the cooked chicken to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.  Repeat with other pieces of chicken and add more oil if needed.
  6. Add the chicken stock/broth, lemon juice, capers and 1 tbsp tapioca/arrowroot starch with mixed cold water to the pan.  Stir on medium heat until the sauce thickens.
  7. Return the chicken to the pan with the sauce and warm it through before serving.
  8. Serve hot with garnishes of parsley and lemon slices.
