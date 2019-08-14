Tangy, flavorful, healthy: A healthy dish you can make at home in 20 minutes

MILWAUKEE -- Tangy, flavorful, and healthy! Those are just some of the ways to describe today's Dining with Duria dish.
Paleo Chicken Piccata
Courtesy: Noshtastic
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breasts (butterflied, skinless and boneless)
- ½ cup almond flour
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp oil
- ¾ cup chicken stock or broth
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ¼ cup capers, rinsed in cold water
- 1 tbsp tapioca or arrowroot starch (you can use cornstarch if you don’t have either)
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped for garnish (optional)
- Lemons, thinly sliced for garnish
Directions:
- Butterfly chicken breasts by cutting them in half lengthways.
- On a flat plate, mix together almond flour, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper.
- Put the butterflied chicken pieces into the seasoned flour mixture and pat down to get it to coat each side evenly.
- Add 1 tbsp oil to a nonstick pan and heat chicken over medium-high heat. Cook chicken for 4-6 minutes per side, or until it’s fully cooked all the way through.
- Remove the cooked chicken to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat with other pieces of chicken and add more oil if needed.
- Add the chicken stock/broth, lemon juice, capers and 1 tbsp tapioca/arrowroot starch with mixed cold water to the pan. Stir on medium heat until the sauce thickens.
- Return the chicken to the pan with the sauce and warm it through before serving.
- Serve hot with garnishes of parsley and lemon slices.