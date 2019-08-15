100 wounded veterans enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — A three-day event pairs Wisconsin veterans with warriors from around the United States.

Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15 100 veterans and family members kayaked and paddle boarded in Twin Lakes.

They spent time with members of the Wounded Warrior Project discussing life post service.

“Just from being in the Military, doesn’t matter what branch you’re in… you know what it’s like. You kind of understand the struggle that one goes through. The Military is like a big family but it’s also a small family at the same time,” said Brian Oliver, Army veteran and alumni of the Wounded Warrior Project.

Friday, Aug. 16 the group is traveling to Chicago, to meet with the Department of Aviation.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 17 everyone will enjoy the Chicago Air & Water Show along the lakefront.

