8-year-old Jackson, in foster care, dreams of ‘a Mommy and a Daddy and a million puppies!’

DETROIT — Building a make-believe world with LEGOs is one of Jackson’s favorite things. The 8-year-old in foster care is hoping to be adopted by a family who will share his love of play and all things Marvel.

“I like to play LEGOs at recess,” he explained, holding a LEGO car and character in his hands. “This one is Captain America’s car, but I do not know where his hair is, and his car is a little bit broken, and he almost fell out of his car.”

The second-grader has a vibrant imagination and loves superheroes. Spider-Man is his favorite. He also likes mythical creatures.

“If I would want to turn into something, I would want to turn into a dragon,” he said with a grin.

When asked about Jackson, his social worker said he “has a very kind heart, good manners. He likes to play sports. He loves Minecraft and playing with LEGOs. He makes friends easily. Jackson would do best to have experienced parents, and would like a family where he has a lot of older siblings and pets. My hope is for Jackson to find a family where he receives lots of love, and care, and support, where he can thrive.”

Jackson won’t hold back when he tells you about his dream of being adopted by a big family.

“I want a Mommy, and a Daddy, and a brother, and a sister, and another brother, and another brother, and a bunch of brothers, and a million puppies!” he exclaimed, throwing his hands up in the air with a huge smile.

He’s been waiting to be adopted since February 2018.

If you’d like to adopt Jackson, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273.