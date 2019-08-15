× Driver arrested for OWI after 3-vehicle crash that killed Orfordville man in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A Beaver Dam man arrested for OWI suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving three vehicles on July 30 in Dodge County. A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed, and four others were hurt.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on County Highway E east from State Highway 26 near Horicon in Dodge County.

According to WisDOT, a 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring, driven by a Beaver Dam man, 35, crossed the center line, striking a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a North Fond du Lac woman, 34. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus, which was behind the Chevrolet Equinox.

Four people were inside the Ford — a Mayville man, 21, who was driving, an Orfordville man, 22, an Iron Ridge man, 22, and a Mayville girl, 16. The front seat passenger, the 22-year-old Orfordville man, was killed. The driver, the 21-year-old Mayville man, was critically wounded, and taken to the hospital by helicopter. The two other passengers in the rear of the vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, accused of causing the crash, was taken to the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. WisDOT officials said he was arrested for OWI by Dodge County sheriff’s officials, with blood sample testing pending.

The driver of the Chevrolet was treated and released. The Chevrolet carried two passengers, a Slinger man, 39, and a Gillman girl, 12. Neither were hurt.