'Evidentiary search' underway near 50th Street and 52nd Avenue in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department on Thursday morning, Aug. 15 is conducting an evidentiary search in the area of 50th Street and 52nd Avenue. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays in travel.

The search is being conducted as part of a death investigation that reportedly took place in the area of 37th Avenue and 45th Street in late July, 2019. The individuals involved in the death investigation are currently being interviewed at the Kenosha Police Department.

There is no danger to the community at this time.