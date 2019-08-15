Fact or fiction: The good, the bad and the ugly of eating before bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We've all heard it is bad to eat before bed -- unless you want to wear those calories on your hips. But is that fact or fiction? Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee with what the science says.

Conventional wisdom says that eating before bed causes weight gain because your metabolism slows down when you fall asleep. This causes calories to be stored as fat.

Eating before bed is perfectly fine and may even improve sleep or weight loss or it may be detrimental and support weight gain and poor sleep. Evidence exists on both sides.

The answer to whether or not it's a bad idea to eat before bed really depends on you and your habits. It depends on what and how much you're eat.

PROS:

A small snack, no more than 200 calories, is likely fine for some people, such as a piece of fruit, yogurt or cottage cheese.

Eating a small snack before bed may help 'night-time snackers' sleep better not going thru the 'agony' of not eating before bed and eat less at dinner knowing they can still have snack before bed. Over the long term may aid weight loss.

For example, Tart cherries are one of the few natural sources of melatonin, which is responsible for the regulation of the body's internal clock and sleep-wake cycle.

Kiwi is high in serotonin. Serotonin in the body contributes to several aspects of sleep, including helping to initiate sleep onset and to maintain sleep during the night. It`s also the precursor to melatonin.

CONS: