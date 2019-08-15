‘Improve safety and comfort:’ Rolling closures on Hawley Road begin early Thursday

Posted 5:58 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03AM, August 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin installation of the Hawley Road Complete Streets Project on Thursday, Aug. 15. Due to forecasted rain on Friday and Saturday, the work is scheduled to begin Thursday morning by 3 a.m.

The work will be conducted under rolling closures, closing and reopening the street block-by-block. Rolling closures help the project move more quickly as crews are not interrupted by live traffic, and it ensures residents and other local traffic will always have access to and from their properties, according to the DPW.

Rolling closures on Hawley Road

DPW anticipates the rolling closures to consist of the following:

  • Valley Forge to Wells
  • Wells to Wisconsin
  • Wisconsin to Michigan
  • Notre Dame to Vliet
  • The Hawley Road Viaduct

In an effort to minimize any impacts to traffic, the order of these closures may change depending on time of day and how quickly work progresses. The installation work is anticipated to be completed Thursday but may extend into Friday if necessary.

Rolling closures on Hawley Road

Rolling closures on Hawley Road

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The Hawley Road Complete Streets Project will improve safety and comfort for people walking, biking, and driving on Hawley Road between Wisconsin Ave. and Vliet St. by reducing the number of travel lanes, improving pedestrian crosswalks, and installing protected bike lanes over the viaduct.

For for information on the project, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.