‘Improve safety and comfort:’ Rolling closures on Hawley Road begin early Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin installation of the Hawley Road Complete Streets Project on Thursday, Aug. 15. Due to forecasted rain on Friday and Saturday, the work is scheduled to begin Thursday morning by 3 a.m.

The work will be conducted under rolling closures, closing and reopening the street block-by-block. Rolling closures help the project move more quickly as crews are not interrupted by live traffic, and it ensures residents and other local traffic will always have access to and from their properties, according to the DPW.

DPW anticipates the rolling closures to consist of the following:

Valley Forge to Wells

Wells to Wisconsin

Wisconsin to Michigan

Notre Dame to Vliet

The Hawley Road Viaduct

In an effort to minimize any impacts to traffic, the order of these closures may change depending on time of day and how quickly work progresses. The installation work is anticipated to be completed Thursday but may extend into Friday if necessary.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The Hawley Road Complete Streets Project will improve safety and comfort for people walking, biking, and driving on Hawley Road between Wisconsin Ave. and Vliet St. by reducing the number of travel lanes, improving pedestrian crosswalks, and installing protected bike lanes over the viaduct.

For for information on the project, click here.