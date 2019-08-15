Now hiring: Dog critic to review pet-friendly hotels

If you love traveling with man’s best friend, your pooch may have the privilege of becoming a renowned hotel reviewer.

Hotels.com wants to hire a dog to become a hotel critic.

The travel website says the chosen pup will be tasked with reviewing pet-friendly hotels around the globe.

Entering is easy, just upload a picture of your dog to Instagram with the hashtag “Canine Critic.”

You’ll also have to tag and follow Hotels.com on the social media site.

One top dog and its owner will win ten coupons valued up to $200 to start their reviewing adventures.