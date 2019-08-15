Panel to consider making DNR sell bug spray in state park, hope to prevent Lyme disease

Posted 9:48 am, August 15, 2019, by

MADISON — A legislative committee is set to consider a bill that would require the state Department of Natural Resources to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.

The bill is part of a package of legislation Republican Rep. Jeff Mursau has introduced in an effort to prevent Lyme disease. The Assembly Committee on Environment is set to hold a public hearing on the measure Thursday

According to a DNR fiscal estimate, only five out of 64 state parks and forests offer anything for sale currently. It would cost about $15,000 to create a system to sell repellent at the remaining 59 properties.

DNR officials anticipate spending $20,000 annually on repellent purchases. They expect sales revenue would cover ongoing costs.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.