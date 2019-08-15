Police: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside vehicle

Shooting near 6th and Mineral in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night, Aug. 14 on the city's south side.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. officers were flagged down in the area of 6th and Mineral about a subject in a vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, they found an 18-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers and MFD attempted life-saving measures, however, the man died at the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing -- at this time police say it appears to be drug related.

