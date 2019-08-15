Live: Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound lanes of I-894 at National Avenue

Preliminary hearing set for Garland Nelson, suspect in case involving missing Bonduel brothers

KINGSTON, Mo. — A judge set a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to try a man for tampering with a vehicle used by two Wisconsin brothers who are missing and presumed dead in Missouri.

Court records showed during a court hearing Thursday, Aug. 15, the preliminary hearing for Garland Nelson, 25, was set for Sept. 16. Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared in July after visiting Nelson.

Human remains found on a Missouri farm owned by Nelson have not been identified. The tampering charge stems from allegations that Nelson drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.

Nelson remains jailed without bond.

