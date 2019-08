BALTIMORE — The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Baltimore Ravens as they go head to head in a preseason matchup at Thursday evening, Aug. 15 at M&T Bank Stadium.

During their first possession of the ball, the Ravens scored a 52-yard field goal for three, 3-0.

Aaron Rodgers preseason debut was put on hold. The team announced he would not play against Baltimore because of back tightness. They say the move to keep him out is simply precautionary.