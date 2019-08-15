‘Ran my daughter completely over:’ Vehicle left with smashed windows, flat tires near 11th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an incident that happened near 11th and Locust on Thursday, Aug. 15.

FOX6 News cameras found a badly damaged vehicle in the area. We spoke with a woman on scene who says it’s the result of a feud between her daughter and another group of people.

She says that feud ended up putting two of her daughters in the hospital.

“A car came around me went up on the sidewalk, she ran my daughter completely over my daughter was up under her car,” the mother told FOX6 News.

We’ve reached out to Milwaukee police to find out what happened. They have not confirmed details of the incident.

