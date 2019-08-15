Silver Alert: 74-year-old Willy Turner of Kenosha, left on foot wearing orange and blue jacket

KENOSHA — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old Kenosha man.

Officials say Willy Turner walked away form his home around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 and hasn’t been seen since.

No photo of Turner has been provided by authorities.

Authorities describe Turner as a male, black, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short black and gray hair. Turner has a beard and a trachea scar. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, black shoes, and an orange and blue “Royal Mail” jacket.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200.