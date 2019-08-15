MILWAUKEE -- The Great American Lobster Fest is coming to the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum this weekend. It runs from Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18. Live lobster will be flown in fresh from the east coast and will be served so many ways. Lobster nachos, lobster BLTs, lobster mac and cheese, lobster bisque and lobster tacos. There will also be live music, games and kids activities. Nick Pobustsky joins Real Milwaukee to tell us a little bit about Lobster Fest with a fun game.

About The Great American Lobster Fest (website)

The Great American Lobster Fest will take place on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum from Friday - Sunday, Aug. 16 - 18. This marks the first time the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival will be held in Wisconsin.

The three-day summer celebration will feature live lobster flown in fresh from the East Coast courtesy of the festival’s official seafood provider, Lobster Gram. It will also include live music, family-friendly games and activities, unique craft shopping, non-seafood options and cold beverages.

“The Great American Lobster Festival is another outstanding event coming to Deer District this year,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “This is the first year that the regional festival is coming to Wisconsin, and we are thrilled that the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum will be hosting it.”

In addition to Milwaukee, The Great American Lobster Fest, now in its sixth year, takes place in Chicago and Detroit.

Entry into The Great American Lobster Festival is free, and tickets can be purchased for the Lobster Meal Experience and the VIP Experience. The Lobster Meal Experience is $29 through June 16, $34 from June 16-July 16, and $39 from July 16-Aug. 16. The VIP Meal Experience is $69 through June 16, $89 from June 16-July 16, and $99 from July 16-Aug. 16.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.AmericanLobsterFest.com.