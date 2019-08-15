‘This HERO helped save lives:’ Police ask for help identifying Walmart shopper in wake of El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas asked for help identifying a man they believe was a hero during the mass shooting at Walmart on Aug. 3.

The El Paso Police Department issued a statement asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen on store surveillance footage from the day of the shooting.

“We believe this HERO helped save several lives, including an infant,” the department said. “Crimes Against Persons is requesting the community’s help in identifying the person in the picture. His actions at Walmart were critical and life-saving. He needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators.”

Anyone with information on the man was asked to call 915-212-4040.

The Walmart gunman killed 22 people, including parents, grandparents and spouses from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The suspect told police that he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest affidavit.