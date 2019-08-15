‘We’re off to see the Wizard:’ The Wizard of Oz is celebrating its 80th anniversary

Posted 9:47 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, August 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Wizard of Oz is celebrating its 80th anniversary -- and did you know Oconomowoc was one of a few select locations that originally screened the classic movie in 1939.

 About 80th Anniversay of the Premier of The Wizard of Oz (website)

DOWNTOWN OCONOMOWOC

ON WISCONSIN AVENUE

FOOD TRUCKS • BOUNCE HOUSES • PHOTO OPS • SPONSOR ACTIVITIES

12:00pm – Wisconsin Avenue Closes from Main Street to the Roundabout

4:30pm – FOOD & FUN Begin • Moonlit Movies Sponsors @ the Village Green – Come set up your chairs & have fun!

7:00pm – RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY for new “OZ PLAZA” next to City Hall

7:30pm – COSTUME CONTEST on Moonlit Movies Stage at Four Corners

DUSK – Movie Begins

Wisconsin Avenue WILL CLOSE at 12pm Noon from Main Street to the Roundabout.

Cross Street & St. Paul will also be closed near Wisconsin Avenue.

WONDERING WHAT TO BRING?

