‘Wizard of Oz’ screening in Oconomowoc celebrates 80th anniversary

OCONOMOWOC — The Yellow Brick Road ran through Oconomowoc Thursday night, Aug. 15 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the “Wizard of Oz.”

Oconomowoc was one of the few locations to screen the classic film as it premiered back in 1939.

Thursday night, fans of the movie gathered to watch a special showing. It brought back memories for Oconomowoc natives who can’t help but love it all.

“My sister and I were in ‘The Wiz’ when Oconomoc did it in 1989. On one side of the sleeve is 1939 ‘Wizard of Oz’ and on one sleeve is ‘The Wiz in 1989. We were both in it and I had a little dog at the time who played Toto,” said Kim Williams, “Wizard of Oz” fan.

The city also unveiled the “Wizard of Oz” Plaza, a permanent installation commemorating the Hollywood classic.

