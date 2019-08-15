Wow! Towering clouds make for wicked scene over Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you looked to the east on Thursday morning, Aug. 15, you may have been drawn to some rather towering and ominous-looking clouds over Lake Michigan.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say those clouds were lingering over the lake from a low pressure system to our east. The clouds were right at a boundary between weather systems -- and provided an impressive view.

While we were clear for the most part onshore, the clouds over the lake created a great opportunity for picture takers.