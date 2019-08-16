Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Project: I-94 North-South
**Ryan Road and Rawson Avenue Ramps OPEN:
- I-94 EAST (SB) exit to Ryan Road reopened to traffic on Tuesday, August 13
- Rawson Avenue southbound exit/entrance to I-94 EAST (SB) ramps reopen to traffic by 5:30 a.m. Friday, August 16
Traveling Public Reminders:
- Exit ramps at Rawson Avenue and Ryan Road are in a temporary configuration while crews work to connect the new southbound lanes to the exit ramps. Proceed with caution when exiting at these locations.
- Reduce speed
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019
Drexel Avenue and College Avenue Ramp Closures:
- Drexel Avenue exit and entrance ramps at I-94 EAST (SB) will be closed for approximately one month, beginning overnight on Thursday August 15
- College Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) will be closed for approximately one month, beginning overnight on Thursday August 15
MONDAY & WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 & AUGUST 21, 2019
Closure:
I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to Seven Mile Road from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for a deck pour on the new Elm Road bridge.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street and Seven Mile Road to get around the closures
*Project: Loomis Road Resurfacing Project
Loomis Road will have a full overnight closure from 43rd Street to just south of Layton Avenue for milling, base patching, and paving operations.
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 - 21, 2019
Loomis Road and Layton Avenue Closures:
- Loomis Road is scheduled to close from 43rd Street to Layton Avenue overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Local access will be maintained to residents and businesses within the closure.
- Layton Avenue is scheduled to close from 51st Street to 43rd Street overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Local access will be maintained to residents and businesses within the closure.
Detour:
- Travelers can use 35th Street, 60th Street, Edgerton Avenue, and Coldspring Road to get around the road closures.
Loomis Road and 27th Street Entrance/Exit Ramp Closures:
- All Loomis Road entrance and exit ramps are scheduled to close from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the Loomis Road and Layton Avenue work.
- 27th Street entrance ramps are scheduled to close from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the Loomis Road and Layton Avenue work.
Detour:
- Travelers can use the 60th Street entrance and exit ramps to get around the ramp closures