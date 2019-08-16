Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

**Ryan Road and Rawson Avenue Ramps OPEN:

I-94 EAST (SB) exit to Ryan Road reopened to traffic on Tuesday, August 13

Rawson Avenue southbound exit/entrance to I-94 EAST (SB) ramps reopen to traffic by 5:30 a.m. Friday, August 16

Traveling Public Reminders:

Exit ramps at Rawson Avenue and Ryan Road are in a temporary configuration while crews work to connect the new southbound lanes to the exit ramps. Proceed with caution when exiting at these locations.

Reduce speed

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019

Drexel Avenue and College Avenue Ramp Closures:

Drexel Avenue exit and entrance ramps at I-94 EAST (SB) will be closed for approximately one month, beginning overnight on Thursday August 15

College Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) will be closed for approximately one month, beginning overnight on Thursday August 15

MONDAY & WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 & AUGUST 21, 2019

Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to Seven Mile Road from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for a deck pour on the new Elm Road bridge.

Detour:

Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street and Seven Mile Road to get around the closures

*Project: Loomis Road Resurfacing Project

Loomis Road will have a full overnight closure from 43rd Street to just south of Layton Avenue for milling, base patching, and paving operations.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 - 21, 2019

Loomis Road and Layton Avenue Closures:

Loomis Road is scheduled to close from 43 rd Street to Layton Avenue overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Local access will be maintained to residents and businesses within the closure.

Street to Layton Avenue overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Local access will be maintained to residents and businesses within the closure. Layton Avenue is scheduled to close from 51st Street to 43rd Street overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Local access will be maintained to residents and businesses within the closure.

Detour:

Travelers can use 35th Street, 60th Street, Edgerton Avenue, and Coldspring Road to get around the road closures.

Loomis Road and 27th Street Entrance/Exit Ramp Closures:

All Loomis Road entrance and exit ramps are scheduled to close from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the Loomis Road and Layton Avenue work.

27th Street entrance ramps are scheduled to close from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the Loomis Road and Layton Avenue work.

Detour: