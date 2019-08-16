‘Cop on a Rooftop’ raises funds, awareness for Special Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Across the state on Friday, Aug. 16 police and doughnuts were brought together for a good cause.

In the Milwaukee area, officers perched on rooftops and in front of the restaurants to help raise money for Special Olympics.

It’s the eighth year in a row law enforcement throughout the state have been hanging out at Dunkin’.

Every guest who stopped at one of the 56 Dunkin’ restaurants and donated on Friday, received a free doughnut coupon.