Disagreement over fire equipment raises concern in Menomonee Falls: ‘Citizens are very angry’

MENOMONEE FALLS — Pressure is mounting in Menomonee Falls as conflict continues over the village’s fire equipment. Residents say they’re frustrated with how the village is handling their demands for working fire equipment.

“The citizens are very angry,” said President of Menomonee Falls Professional Firefighters Local 2879 Kevin Myers. “It’s just continuing to put citizens’ lives in danger.”

A Facebook post by the Menomonee Falls Firefighters Union on Wednesday, Aug. 14 called out village politicians saying they have “doubled down and gambled with public safety.” This, after Union President Kevin Myers says their only ladder truck was put back into service without a working ladder.

“To remove the ladder from this fire truck… two thirds of that vehicle doesn’t really work,” said Myers.

Myers says fire engine repairs and maintenance come from the village budget, but believes the department needs a fire chief to make key decisions.

“Not a police chief, not a village manager, we need a fire chief,” said Myers.

It’s setting off alarm bells for residents like Susan Stanczyk.

“They’re playing Russian roulette with us,” said Stanczyk. “They keep having meetings about this, but they’re not doing anything about it.”

Stanczyk says she and other neighbors are fearful that in the event of en emergency their lives would be at risk.

“I have health issues, as many do here. I’ve had to use rescue several times since I’ve been here. That extra 10 or 15 minutes could mean my life or death.”

Myers says the ladder truck was taken back out of service Friday, Aug. 16 and there are now three fire trucks in service. FOX6 News made several attempts to reach the village manager and the village board president, but our requests for comment have not been returned.

Menomonee Falls Village President Dave Glasgow issued the following statement on this matter:

“We have 4 fire engines currently in service – 3 engines and an aerial/ladder. There is an issue with the aerial part of the truck which hasn’t yet been completely resolved. The Fire Department did put it into service as a pumper and we will continue to work on the aerial to fully resolve the issue. “For MABAS – all of Waukesha County is in the system however we would typically receive priority support from the nearest neighboring communities like Brookfield, Elm Grove, Pewaukee, Sussex, Butler and from Germantown which is in Washington County.”