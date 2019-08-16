Disney World has discount for visitors who want to sleep in

Posted 2:18 pm, August 16, 2019, by

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is offering discounted tickets to visitors who want to sleep in.

Starting Friday, the Florida theme resort is offering two-day tickets for as low as $88 a day, as long as purchasers don’t show up at the parks until after 12 p.m.

That’s an almost 25% discount from start-of-the-day tickets that cost $116 each on Friday.

The “sleep-in” tickets are good for the resort’s four theme parks. Prices vary depending on the month, week and day under Disney World’s variable pricing. The deal is good through mid-December.

The move comes as Disney World is set to open its much-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at the end of the month. Just this week, it opened the NBA Experience at Disney Springs at its restaurant and shopping complex.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.