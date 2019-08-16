‘Her intentions were to kill me:’ 2 women hurt after feud escalates near 11th and Locust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two women were injured after an altercation escalated over a supposed feud involving a man. It happened Thursday night, Aug. 15 near 11th and Locust. One of the victims said she was harassed and it all ended with injuries.

Sore from head to toe, Alethea Allen is healing.

"Horrible. I feel crippled. I don't feel good, my whole right side is bruised," Allen said. "When my wrist moves, it hurts really bad. My pelvic bone is bruised really bad."

Allen's friend, Asia Danzy, was also injured.

"Nine stitches on my lower ankle," Danzy said.

Both are now left on crutches after being hospitalized Thursday night. The pair say they were targeted by a group of women who came to Allen's home.

"My back door was getting in a bunch of females in my house screaming 'where is your daughter at? I want to spit on your daughter'," said Allen.

Allen says she called police. The girls left but later came back.

"A bunch of females with bricks and hammers," said Allen. "They came back and started destroying my car, tearing my tires."

With the windows smashed, the victims say they were targeted again. After fighting with the girls. they say the suspects then came at them in a car.

"I seen my life flash before my eyes," Allen said. "She was swerving, swerving until she finally hit me. I flew up in the air under her car and she kept going."

"As she did it, it was like her intentions were to kill me. Like the way she pushed up and everything was done it was not an accident. She purposely tried to hurt us," said Danzy.

It's remarkable the girls were not seriously hurt.

"People need to think about their actions before they do it even in the midst of anger," Danzy said. "You could have easily took my life."

Police have not yet confirmed details of the incident but say they are continuing to seek individuals involved.