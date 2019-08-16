‘He’s hopping around:’ US Marshals seek fugitive facing recent charges for domestic abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to the game of life, U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who continues to go down a risky road.

Brandin Bemley is wanted for violating his parole with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

U.S. Marshals said Bemley, 33, has a violent history, which makes his unknown whereabouts unsettling.

“He has a criminal history," said the agent on the case. "Robbery, use of force, use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, theft, and domestic violence."

Law enforcement officials said Bemley picked up new charges in 2019, including stalking, resulting in bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments, strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments, and battery to injunction petitioner, domestic abuse assessments, filed on Aug. 2, and all related to a recent domestic abuse incident in which prosecutors said Bemley strangled a pregnant woman. On July 23, charges of battery to injunction petitioner, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, were filed. On Feb. 19, charges of battery, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments were filed.

Arrest warrants were issued on all three dates.

U.S. Marshals called Bemley a been a tough fugitive to track down, because he continues to go back and forth from the city's south side, to the city's north side.

“That's why we are reaching out to the community, because he's kind of hopping around -- north side, south side,” the agent on the case said.

Bemley stands 5'9" tall and weighs 170 pounds.

“He can pull his hair up, or he can have his hair down,” said the agent on the case.

U.S. Marshals said no bit of information is too small, and all tips are 100% anonymous.

Marshals noted Bemley can always put an end to this game.

“If he's out there watching, he needs to turn himself in, and then he can tell his side of the story,” said the agent on the case.