Hollywood remembers ‘sweet-hearted’ Peter Fonda

HOLLYWOOD — If his friends, family and co-workers are to be believed, actor and director Peter Fonda, best known for his role in 1969’s “Easy Rider,” was easy to adore.

Fonda, 79, died Friday of respiratory failure due to lung cancer at his Los Angeles home, his family said in an emailed statement.

Fonda died surrounded by family. In Hollywood and beyond, he is being remembered as a one-of-a-kind man and talent.

Actress Jane Fonda, sister

“I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.” — statement to CNN

Director Ava DuVernay

“Rest In Peace, Kind Sir. #PeterFonda.” — via Twitter

Actress Mara Wilson

“Peter Fonda was one of the oddest people I’ve ever met, and honestly, I think he’d be thrilled to know I remembered him that way. What a life.” — via Twitter

Director John Carpenter

“Peter Fonda was a friend and underrated actor. Bright, funny, warm, Peter was a movie star with a twinkle in his eyes. He was Crazy Larry and Pipeline and I will miss him.”

Actress Illeana Douglas

“EASY RIDER depicted the rise of hippie culture, condemned the establishment, and celebrated freedom. Peter Fonda embodied those values and instilled them in a generation. Independent cinema begins with EASY RIDER. Period. #RIPCaptainAmerica” – via Twitter

Writer/director Edgar Wright

“RIP Peter Fonda, counter culture legend, groundbreaking actor and all round real life hero. His sampled voice in Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’ will echo on forever: “Just what is it that you want you to do…” – via Twitter

Actor Cary Elwes

“RIP #PeterFonda. A legend not only on screen but for helping create the independent film industry. There will never be another like him. Our condolences to Bridget and his family” – via Twitter

Kathy Griffin

“1) RIP Legend. May I tell you guys a little about my friend @PeterFonda? 2) I think the first time he approached me was 10 or 15 years ago and I was blown away because he went out of his way to come up to me, very casual not acting like a Hollywood phony at all and would tell me to ‘keep at it’ and ‘keep doing my thing, man.’ 3) I loved it when he would call me ‘man’. I did! Every time I had the chance to run into him, he was the same guy. Not an ever-changing chamaeleon (sic) like so many Hollywood folks. Unbelievably giving and kind and comfortable. 4). I admit I could never get beyond the part where this #EasyRider Legend was just talkin comedy. He was very generous when I would ask him questions about what it was like to make that film and we talked about Dennis Hopper whom he spoke of extremely fondly. This freakin guy! 5) As a huge movie fan it was so gratifying when he made the brilliant film #UleesGold in 1997 and went on to win his second Academy Award nomination! I think the Academy was so impressed that he was able to do this small and thoughtful independent film. He was an actor’s actor. 6) This film is a must see. Find it somewhere this weekend you will not be sorry. I honestly think if he was still with us, I’d see him somewhere, talk about politics, film, gossip a little bit, I would try to make him laugh, and he would probably end with ‘Stay cool, man’.” – via Twitter

Actor Billy Baldwin

“Wow… lost one of the good ones today.

To one of the most important and iconic show business and activist families in Hollywood history… my condolences.

#PeterFonda

#EasyRider” – via Twitter

Actor Angus Macfadyen

“Life is short…suck it dry to the marrow, spit out the pit and move on. Peter Fonda was one of the great raconteurs, he could hold a table for 4 hours without a break. The fellow to my right as well. Surround yourself with the best and absorb the genius like a sponge.” – via Twitter