It’s National Rum Day: Learn some different ways to make a mojito

Tom is an ordinary Midwest guy who happens to be extraordinarily good at making cocktails. He started his decade plus career in the food and beverage industry in Milwaukee. Most recently, he has helped lead the cocktail programs at both Merchant and Lucille in Madison, Wisconsin. He cemented their reputations as respected purveyors of fine cocktails both regionally and nationally.

Maybe it’s not so surprising when you realize Tom’s father and three siblings also work in the food and hospitality business. Sweet vermouth must run in his veins.