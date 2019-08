× Medical Examiner: Death investigation underway after body pulled from Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called out to the Milwaukee River Friday morning, Aug. 16 for the report of a body pulled from the river.

A Dive Response Team was called to N. River Center Drive around 6:40 a.m. for reports of a person in the water.

No additional details have been released — including the identified of the victim.