Milwaukee Bucks team up with Milwaukee Fire Department to release limited-edition t-shirt

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Fire Department are teaming up with a limited edition, co-branded t-shirt. The design was unveiled on Friday, August 16.

According to a news release from the Bucks, the shirt is now available at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum and at select Milwaukee-area fire stations. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and the Milwaukee Fire Department.

“The Bucks are proud to team with the Milwaukee Fire Department on this winning initiative,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We encourage Bucks fans to support the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and Milwaukee Fire Department by purchasing this collaborative t-shirt.”

The t-shirt was unveiled Friday morning at MFD Station Two — the fire station that services Fiserv Forum and Deer District. For a complete list of Milwaukee-area fire stations selling the shirt, click HERE.